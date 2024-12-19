Inside <i>Laapataa Ladies</i> Star Pratibha Ranta's Birthday Celebrations: "Another Year Older And Happier"

First, let us take a moment and wish Pratibha Ranta a belated happy birthday. The Laapataa Ladies actress turned 24 on Tuesday (December 17).

Now, Pratibha has shared glimpses from the birthday bash on Instagram. For the special day, Pratibha picked a beautiful strapless red tulle dress.

The opening frame features her standing at a table. We can see the floral decor and a birthday cake kept on the table. Pratibha's smile has added an extra dimension to the frame.

Next, she is seen doing a hair flip and we can't even. Oh, and, not to miss the cute video featuring Pratibha and her little furball.

Sharing the album, Pratibha wrote, "Another year older and happier. Thank you for all the love."

Just before her birthday, Pratibha Ranta had revealed how she'd like to spend her special day. “This year has been the most thankful year of my life, and I'm really looking forward for the coming years ahead. I would like to start my 24th birthday by visiting the temple because I think that God has been really kind to me, and I just want to go and thank him for all the blessings that He's given me," Pratibha told news agency IANS.

She added, "I'm going to pray for everyone around me because the kind of support I've received from audiences around me has been magical and beautiful. So, I just want to go and thank God for what has happened in my life. I am very grateful”.

In other news, Pratibha Ranta's breakthrough film Laapataa Ladies was sent as India's official entry to the 97th Academy Awards. However, the film is now out of the Oscars race.

The Hindi film, directed by Kiran Rao, is not part of the shortlist of 15 features that will be vying for a spot in the final five, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced on Wednesday. Read more about it here.