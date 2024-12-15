Watch: Salma Khan And Helen Had A Blast At Birthday Party

Salman Khan's mother, Salma Khan, recently had a joyous birthday celebration. Pictures and videos from the celebration are now going crazy viral on social media platforms. One standout moment showed Salma Khan and Helen (Salim Khan's second wife) dancing together and having a blast. Arpita Khan could also be seen dancing in the background and enjoying the happy vibes. The birthday girl also shared a sweet dance with her son, Sohail Khan. The party featured a massive red and white cake that's sure to make anyone's mouth water. Other members of the Khan family, including Salma's daughter Alvira Khan and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan, were also spotted enjoying the celebrations.

Salim Khan married Salma Khan in 1964. The couple are parents to Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira. Later, they adopted Arpita Khan. Salim Khan later married Helen in 1981.

A few days ago, Salman Khan shared a video from his mother Salma Khan's birthday celebration on X (formerly Twitter). In the clip, Salma Khan can be seen dancing with her son, Sohail Khan. The duo also shared a warm hug. The text attached to the post read, “Mummmmmyyyyy happy birthday… mother India, our world.”

Sohail Khan also posted a clip of the fun moment on Instagram. “Happy birthday mother India,” read the side note.

Salma Khan's recent birthday celebration was hosted at Mercii, a Mumbai restaurant owned by her daughter Arpita Khan. In an interview with IANS, Arpita shared her thoughts on the venture. She said, “Food has always been an expression to us as a family. Our home has been a place where people are welcomed with warmth, and sharing a meal is the ultimate gesture of love and hospitality.”

She also explained the special meaning behind the name Mercii, which is derived from the French word for "thank you." Arpita expressed, “For me, gratitude is fundamental. In today's fast-paced world, where basic kindness and appreciation can sometimes feel forgotten, I wanted Mercii to serve as a reminder of the importance of giving back and saying ‘thank you'—to the people who work with us, those who dine with us, and the universe itself,” said Arpita.