<i>Karan Arjun</i> Completes 30 Years: Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan Blockbuster To Re-Release On This Date

After almost 30 years since its original release, the Shah Rukh Khan-Salman Khan blockbuster Karan Arjun is making its way back to theatres. The film will be re-released on November 22. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, with his son Hrithik Roshan serving as an assistant director, Karan Arjun remains a beloved classic. From iconic dialogues like “Mere Karan Arjun ayenge” to timeless songs like Yeh Bandhan Toh, the film has a lot to offer to its audience. On Wednesday, Salman Khan shared a special video for the film's re-release. In the clip posted on Instagram, fans can enjoy memorable snippets from the film, featuring Salman, Shah Rukh Khan, Rakhee and Amrish Puri. In his caption, Salman Khan wrote, “World Wide Re-Release on 22nd November.”

Hrithik Roshan also shared the same video on his Instagram handle, giving fans a glimpse of Karan Arjun's unforgettable moments. In his caption, the actor recalled the intense brainstorming sessions that went into creating the film's screenplay. Hrithik wrote, “That afternoon in 1992 (I think) when we were all sitting around dad's (Rakesh Roshan) living room with the writers brainstorming on the screenplay for KARAN ARJUN, after another long spell of silence in the room (sometimes these silences lasted more than 10-15 mins) and suddenly dad went “ek idea aaya“ and he went on to tell us how he saw the beats of the interval fight sequence, and as he talked, his emotions escalated and at the height of the crescendo in his mind he shouted “and then he screams bhaag Arjun !!!! bhaaaaaag Arjun !!!!"

Sharing his excitement about the re-release, Hrithik Roshan added, “And me as a 17 year old experienced my first jolt of audience euphoria !!! My hair stood on ends, the room was applauding like in a movie theatre ! And I was addicted from that day onwards !! And that's also when I knew in my bones that this movie was going to be a BLOCKBUSTER!! 30 years later, I cannot wait to witness the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theatres worldwide from November 22nd 2024.”

Released in 1995, Karan Arjun also features Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Johnny Lever and Ranjeet in important roles.