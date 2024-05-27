Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan Attend Son Hrehaan's Graduation Ceremony. See Post

Sussanne Khan shared this image. (courtesy: SussanneKhan)

Sussanne Khan's recent Instagram post is all heart. Sussanne, who is Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and an interior designer, shared a video from her elder son Hrehaan Roshan's graduation ceremony. Hrithik Roshan also showed up for his son's big day. In the video, Hrehaan can be seen wearing a green robe. Before stepping onto the stage and uniting with his batchmates, Hrehaan's younger brother, Hridhaan, greets him with a floral garland. The sibling duo gets a picture clicked, and Hrehaan goes to the stage and stands with the rest of his classmates. After the star kid receives his certificate, we are treated to a family picture featuring Sussanne, Hrithik, and Hrehaan. The next frame shows Hridhaan joining his brother and parents.

We also see a beautiful cake with the message, “Darling Ray congratulations. This is the best years of your life… Carpediem So proud of you!!!” Towards the end, we see the mandatory shot of Hrehaan and others throwing hats in the air. Towards the end, we see the mandatory shot of Hrehaan and others throwing their hats in the air.

For the background audio, Sussanne Khan chose Coldplay's song God Put A Smile Upon Your Face and also used its lyrics in her caption: “Where do we go nobody knows… but I gotta say I am on my way.. ‘ Congratulations my Son... you are the epitome of grace and strength. I learn from you every day… So proud to be your mama.. Hrehaan Roshan This is the beginning to the best days of your Life.”

Reacting to the post, Hrithik Roshan's father and Hrehaan's grandfather, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan said, “Hrehaan congratulations! This is the beginning sky is the limit. God bless!” Sussanne Khan's boyfriend Arslan Goni wrote, “Congratulations,” along with some red heart emojis. Farhan Akhtar commented, “Heyyy .. congratulations onwards and upwards.” Raveena Tandon also said, “Congratulations!!!!” and dropped black heart emojis.

Sussanne Khan married Hrithik Roshan in 2000. The duo got divorced in 2014. Sussanne and Hrithik continue to co-parent their sons — Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Currently, Sussanne is dating actor Arslan Goni and Hrithik is romantically involved with actress Saba Azad.