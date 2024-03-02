'Proud' Mom Sussanne Khan's Post For Son Hridaan Roshan Playing Guitar

Sussanne Khan shared this image. (courtesy: SussanneKhan)

Sussanne Khan is a proud mom, and her latest Instagram video is proof. In the clip, her younger son, Hridaan Roshan is skillfully playing the guitar and singing Ed Sheeran's hit song, The A Team. His soulful voice is truly captivating. Sussanne has also written a heartwarming caption for her son. It read, “My Ridzo.. You are such a kind soul that I can see it and feel it in your voice my son…From here to infinity and beyond Reach for all your dreams and the Universe will always protect and guide you to them…I am soooooo incredibly proud of all that you are and I am so overwhelmed you picked me as your mama…” Sussanne has added a face holding tears, hands making hearts, black hearts and evil eye emojis.

Additionally, Sussanne Khan took a moment to express her gratitude to Hridaan's instructor. She added, “P.S thank you Kunal Sir for always being there and motivating him to push his boundaries.. thank you.”

Sussanne Khan's boyfriend, Arslan Goni, wasted no time in showering praise on Hridaan's performance. He posted raised hands and black heart emojis in the comments section. Veteran actress Sonali Bendre joined in with black heart emojis. Neelam Kothari has described the performance as "so amazing." Renowned chef Vicky Ratnani showed his admiration with folded hand emojis. Model and actress Pragya Kapoor expressed her delight with heart-eyed faces and black hearts. TV actor Gautam Gupta added his awe with a simple "Wow."

Not only is Sussanne Khan's younger son musically talented, but her elder son, Hrehaan Roshan, has also been recognised for his musical prowess. Last year, he was awarded a scholarship merit award by the Berklee College of Music for his outstanding performance. Sharing the joyous news on Instagram, Sussanne wrote,“19th of December 2023. Our Hrehaan got his acceptance letter from Berklee College of Music, offering him a scholarship merit award for his excellence.. this was the happiest day of my life. Ray, you are my Hero and my best friend. I have seen you persistently be at it for the last 9 years. Pursuing your passion for Music. And I am so so proud of you my Son you fill me up with the brightest light. From here to eternity let this journey of your passion take you to the highest level of joy and love. God bless you my darling may the Universe shine brightest over your every action and your every tune fill the hearts of everyone. PS I know you never gonna ‘Stop this Train.'”

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in December 2000. After 14 years, the two got divorced. They continue to co-parent their sons — Hrehaan and Hridaan.