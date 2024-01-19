On Saba Azad's Video 'A Little Something' About Herself, Sussanne Khan Leaves This Comment

Image instagrammed by Saba Azad. (courtesy: SabaAzad)

Actress-singer Saba Azad has shared a heartwarming post revealing a little “something about herself” on Instagram. In her post, she has shared her likes and dislikes, and was the most candid and charismatic version of herself, as always. She wrote, “You know when someone asks you who you are and you instinctively start telling them about the job you hold down…yeah, I never really could wrap my head around that one.... what I do is a part of me sure but is it my whole identity? And if not, then how would I introduce myself… how about - hello, my parents named me Saba and I like daydreaming, the winter makes me smile involuntarily, I'm deeply affected by injustice and think anger is a powerful thing, I'm always dancing or humming a tune and food is my language of affection…that's a little something about me. Tell me some about you maybe…" Saba's post resonated with several users including interior designer Sussanne Khan, who said, “Beautiful,” with heart, heart-eye and clap emojis.

For context, Saba Azad is currently dating Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Sussanne Khan is Hrithik's ex-wife. Sussanne and Hrithik have two sons together.

Earlier this month, on the occasion of her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's birthday, Saba Azad shared a loved-up video and note. She wrote: “50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you've had, here's to choosing love every day the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light.”

To this, Hrithik Roshan said, “Thank you Sa… Last 2 whirls were the best.” Did some say, “adorable”?

In October last year, Saba Azad opened up about the hate she has received for dating Hrithik Roshan. She told India Today, “It's taken me quite some time to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like s***. There are days when you wake up and you wonder what did I do to anyone. What did I do to you? I am living my life, you live yours? Why are you waiting for my blood...But at some point you realise you are not responsible for how people think and what they are projecting on you are what they are going through. It has nothing to do with you. Once you realise that, peace prevails.”

Saba Azad is known for her work in projects like Dil Kabaddi, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Feels Like Ishq, and Rocket Boys 2, among others.