Saba Azad On Being Trolled, Receiving Hate For Her Relationship: 'You Feel Like S**t'

Saba Azad with Hrithik Roshan. (courtesy: sabazad)

Actor and musician Saba Azad, opened up on the paparazzi culture and the hate she often receives online, especially after she and Hrithik Roshan made their relationship public. Saba Azad told India Today in an interview, "I am a very private person, everyone around me will vouch for it. I barely step out, I love being at home. Hence, it was very daunting in the beginning. It was scary. I won't lie. I felt exposed in a way I never felt before. However, you understand and empathise that I may not relate to paparazzi culture but that guy who is taking a photo is doing his job. There is some space in the market which is curious about other people's lives. He is filling that space. I am existing and doing my job."

Speaking about the hate she received after her relationship with Hrithik was made public, Saba said, "It's taken me quite sometime to come to a place where I treat everything else as white noise because hatred is palpable. I am not made of stone, it hits you. You feel like s***. There are days when you wake up and you wonder what did I do to anyone? What did I do to you? I am living my life, you live yours? Why are you waiting for my blood?"

The Rocket Boys star added, "But at some point you realise you are not responsible for how people think and what they are projecting on you are what they are going through. It has nothing to do with you. Once you realise that, peace prevails."

Saba Azad, a singer-musician, has featured in films like Dil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was also in the web series Rocket Boys 2. She recently starred in the series Who's Your Gynac, which got a huge shout out from boyfriend Hrithik Roshan.