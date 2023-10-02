Hrithik Roshan Reviews Girlfriend Saba Azad's Series Who's Your Gynac - 'How Amazing Are You'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: Hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan is his girlfriend Saba Azad's bigger cheerleader and his latest Instagram stories stand as proof. Hrithik Roshan, who is gearing up for his upcoming film Fighter, heaped praise on his girlfriend and actor Saba Azad as he shared his review of her latest series Who's Your Gynac. He posted the poster of the series on his Instagram stories and wrote, "What an incredibly heartwarming show this is! Binge watched all episodes, just couldn't stop. Great work guys! I hope there is more! Congratulations to the entire team!"

He added, "Every actor deserves applause. Thank you for the laughs and the tears. And @sabazad, how amazing are you. You should be so proud of this one."

For the unversed, Saba Azad plays Dr Vidhushi Kothari, a fresher OB-GYN (obstetrician and gynaecologist) who balances her time between her professional and personal lives.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's review:

Last month, Hrithik Roshan stepped out for a dinner date with girlfriend and actor Saba Azad, along with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in Mumbai. The actor and Saba were pictured walking hand-in-hand as they made their way out of a Mumbai restaurant. Hrithik was dressed in a white tee, while Saba Azad picked a blue dress for her dinner date. Hrithik Roshan was previously married to Sussanne Khan. They got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating actor Arslan Goni.

See photos from Hrithik Roshan's date night with Saba, Hrehaan and Hridhaan here:

In August, the couple were holidaying in Argentina. They actively shared photos from their holiday. "Winter girl," Hrithik Roshan captioned this picture from Buenos Aires.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating earlier last year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik Roshan to his family functions and vacations.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. The actor also has War 2, co-starring Jr NTR in the line-up. His 2003 film Koi... Mil Gaya also re-released in theatres last month.