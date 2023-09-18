Saba Azad, Caught 'Mid-Bite' By Usual Suspect - Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: sabazad)

Saba Azad's latest Instagram entry has a Hrithik Roshan connection. The actress has shared a series of pictures of herself enjoying a delicious spread. Expressing her love for the meat (pork), Saba wrote, “Oh “sus scrofa domesticus” how do I love thee…let me count the ways!! In other words - if you can't find me, look near the bacon!!” FYI: sus scrofa domesticus is a scientific term for domestic pigs. Saba Azad's meal also included a sunny side-up, some carbs, and a glass of juice. Picture courtesy? It's a no-brainer. Of course, her doting boyfriend, actor Hrithik Roshan. According to Saba, Hrithik has “a special talent” of catching her “mid-bite” but she “can't complain.” The actress added, “Image by Hrithik Roshan who has a special talent for catching me mid-bite…can't complain though, there can never be enough photos of women eating!! Wolf on ladies!! Yummy yum yum!!”

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan has a one-word reaction to Saba Azad's post. She wrote, “Beauty [red heart]” Take a look:

Days ago, Saba Azad attended Hrithik Roshan's niece Suranika's birthday celebrations. She shared a bunch of pictures with the birthday girl and Pashmina Roshan on Instagram. In the caption, Saba wrote, "Last night at our Suru bean's birthday celebrations!! Happy bornday you sweetest bravest most talented human you Suranika live forever pls thanks. Also it's true, girls make the world go round!! These two in particular [heart emojis].” Replying to the post, Pashmina commented, "Blessed to have you 2.” In another comment, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Suru. I love you sooo much." Suranika also reacted to Saba's post. “Hehehe I love you two so muchhhhhies,” read her comment.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were holidaying in Argentina last month. They kept fans updated with adorable photographs from their getaway.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash.

On the work front, Saba Azad was last seen in the web show Rocket Boys 2.

Hrithik Roshan's latest box office outing was Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Fighter, co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.