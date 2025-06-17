Pratibha Ranta Looks Like A Summer Daydream In A Floral Dress, Wavy Hair

Pratibha Ranta rose to fame after her debut in the critically acclaimed Laapataa Ladies. Not only is she known for her acting prowess, but she also knows how to put her best foot forward when it comes to her style game.

Pratibha Ranta recently shared an Instagram post, donning the most stunning summer dress. Looking like a daydream, she wore an off-shoulder, floral-print dress that evoked a sense of vintage romance.

The flouncy dress looks perfect against the sunlit meadow. The off-shoulder sleeves and the sweetheart neckline add a romantic touch to the look. The floral pastel patterns in the hues of pink, green, and yellow suit the summer vibe. The fitted bodice and cinched waistline add to the fit.

Complementing the romantic vibe is Pratibha Ranta's hair. Styled in loose, natural waves, her hair beautifully cascades on her shoulders. The middle part gives a balanced frame to her face, while the soft waves give her a relaxed, feminine feel. Her hair adds to the overall soft and natural aesthetic of the look.

For makeup, Pratibha Ranta kept the base dewy and luminous, which can be achieved with a lightweight foundation or a BB cream. The peach-toned blush on her cheeks gave her a natural flush which went well with the romantic vibe. The pinkish-nude shade, minimal mascara, and neutral eyeshadow tied the look together.

Her overall look is a harmonious blend of elegance and old-school romance that has an exotic charm to it. And yes, this dreamy-fairytale dress is perfect for the summer season as well!