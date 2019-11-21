Twinkle Khanna Shares A Priceless Throwback Pic With Cousin Karan Kapadia: 'We Always Have Each Other's Backs'

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

It's a "touch-wood sort of day" for Twinkle Khanna. In case you are wondering, Mrs Funnybones shared a priceless throwback picture of herself and her actor cousin Karan Kapadia on Thursday and it is, without any doubt, beyond adorable. In the same post, Twinkle also shared a recent photo of herself and Karan but what caught the attention of her fans was the cute throwback photograph, which features little Karan sitting on Twinkle's lap. In the blast from the past, Twinkle Khanna and Karan Kapadia can be seen twinning in white t-shirts and blue denims. Instagramming the pictures, Twinkle Khanna wrote: "At the end of the rainbow, the best thing you can find is what you started off with, your family. We always have each other's backs and we never give up, Karan Kapadia. #ATouchwoodSortOfDay."

Reacting to her post, Karan Kapadia wrote: "Always. P.S- Love the hashtag."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post:

And here's what Karan Kapadia commented:

A screenshot of Karan Kapadia's comment on Twinkle's post.

Twinkle Khanna frequently shares priceless pictures of herself and Karan Kapadia on social media. What make them more special are her captions. On his birthday, she posted a really cute throwback photo and write: "Happy birthday, Karan Kapadia. Love you loads - yesterday and forever #BirthdayBoy." Check it out:

Meanwhile, take a look at her other posts which feature Karan Kapadia:

Karan Kapadia is Dimple Kapadia's (Twinkle Khanna's mother) late sister Simple's son. He made his Bollywood debut earlier this year with the film Blank, co-starring Sunny Deol and Drishyam actress Ishita Dutta.

