Inside Twinkle Khanna And Akshay Kumar's Fam-Jam With Karan Kapadia And Others

Twinkle and Akshay photographed with their family. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna )

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar managed to scoop some time from their busy schedules and spent the day with their family. The star couple was joined by their son Aarav, Twinkle's actress-mother Dimple Kapadia and Twinkle's cousin Karan Kapadia. Both Twinkle and Karan shared pictures from the fam-jam in Shilimb, Maharashtra (that's where they are, going by Twinkle's post). The occasion? It was Twinkle Khanna's grandmother's 80th birthday. Sharing the pictures on her Instagram profile, on Tuesday, Twinkle chose the best set of words to describe the pictures. She captioned it: "Grandmother's 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter." She added the hashtag # ShilimbDiaries to her post.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Meanwhile, Twinkle's cousin Karan Kapadia, who made his Bollywood debut with Blank, posted a picture from the family get-together on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "Happy birthday to grans." This is what we are talking about:

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Housefull 4, co-starring Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Rana Daggubati and Johnny Lever. The actor's line-up of films also includes Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb.

Twinkle Khanna, a former Bollywood actress, is also a film producer. She has produced films like Tees Maar Khan and PadMan, both of which starred her husband Akshay Kumar. She is a celebrated a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window (which operates in Mumbai).

