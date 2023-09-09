Twinkle Khanna's Birthday Wish For Akshay Kumar: 'Love You More Than Marge Loves Homer'

Akshay and Twinkle. (Courtesy: TwinkleKhanna)

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his 56th birthday today. Several industry friends marked his special day with sweet birthday notes. On the occasion, Akshay's wife, author Twinkle Khanna, wore her “Mrs Funnybones” hat. Twinkle has dropped a set of two pictures on Instagram. All The Simpsons fans out there will love her post. The opening frame is a caricature featuring herself and Akshay Kumar. In the second pic, which is a selfie, the couple are flashing their million-dollar smile at the camera. Twinkle's birthday note for Akshay Kumar read, “Happy birthday, Mr K! I love you more than Marge loves Homer.” In case you don't know, Marge and Homer are one of the most iconic couples on the American sitcom show The Simpsons.

It must be noted that Akshay Kumar kick-started the day by visiting the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. A video was shared by news agency ANI, wherein he can be seen seeking the blessings of the almighty along with his son Aarav and niece Naomika Saran. Indian cricketer Shekhar Dhawan was also part of the trip.

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar surprised his fans by announcing the third instalment of his comedy film, Welcome. The actor, on Saturday, dropped a video and introduced the stellar cast of the film. The clip shows Akshay and team dressed in military uniforms and performing the theme music of the Welcome franchise in an acapella routine.

Titled Welcome To The Jungle, the Ahmed Khan directorial features Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma and Vrihi Kodvara. Phew! It can't get any better than this right?

Akshay Kumar shared the teaser video with the caption, “Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I'd say Welcome (3)…Welcome To The Jungle. In cinemas, Christmas - 20th December, 2024.”

The first instalment of Welcome, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, was released in 2007, while the second part, titled Welcome Back, hit the theatre in 2015.

This comes just a day after Akshay Kumar dropped the teaser of his upcoming survival thriller Mission Raniganj, which will witness its theatrical release, on October 6. The movie features Akshay opposite her Kesari co-star Parineeti Chopra.