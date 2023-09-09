To Birthday Boy Akshay Kumar, Wishes From Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif And Other Co-Stars

Akshay Kumar with Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

First, let's wish Akshay Kumar, a very happy birthday. The actor turned 56 today. Wishes are pouring in from all quarters. To mark the special day, Akshay Kumar's industry colleagues and friends have shared birthday notes on social media. Actress Katrina Kaif was among the first to drop a birthday message on Instagram. Katrina, who has shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in a number of hit films, wrote, “Happiest birthday to this incredible person Akshay Kumar.” She has also added a heart emoji. Katrina and Akshay Kumar have worked together in Namastey London, Singh Is Kinng, De Dana Dan, Tees Maar Khan and Sooryavanshi among others.

Wait, there is more. Kareena Kapoor has also written a heartwarming note for her “favourite” Akshay Kumar. Kareena has picked a throwback picture from the sets of their film Kambakkht Ishq (2009). Along with the picture, she wrote, “Happy birthday favourite…(red heart emoticons) Love you tons always have a fab one.” The two have entertained their fans in Tashan, Aitraaz, Bewafaa, Ajnabee, and Good Newwz, among others.

Take a look at the posts here:

Screenshot of Kareena Kapoor's Instagram story

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story

Ajay Devgn has also shared a picture of himself and Akshay Kumar from the sets of Sooryavanshi on X, formerly Twitter. Ajay Devgn's birthday note for his friend had a subtle hint of their film Sooryavanshi and Akshay's upcoming survival thriller Mission Raniganj. The text read, “Kabhi helicopter se latak ke, kabhi coal mine mein ghuske... If you are in need of rescue, contact Akshay Kumar…Wishing success for all your missions this year brother. Happy Birthday!”

Kabhi helicopter se latak ke, kabhi coal mine mein ghuske... If you are in need of rescue, contact @akshaykumar ????



Wishing success for all your missions this year brother. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/TM2Ku6kOxz — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 9, 2023

Akshay Kumar's Hera Pheri co-star Suniel Shetty shared a happy picture and wrote, “Wish you a super Happy Birthday Akki, Akshay Kumar. Have a great one, my friend!!”

Wish you a super Happy Birthday Akki @akshaykumar Have a great one my friend!! pic.twitter.com/NlLaL90j2K — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in OMG 2. The actor will next feature in Mission Raniganj,which will hit the theatres on October 6.