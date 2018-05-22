Twinkle Khanna Reveals The Best Way To Deal With Trolls (She Should Know)

Highlights
- Twinkle Khanna has been trolled several times on social media
- She makes an impressive comeback every time
- Twinkle is the author of two bestselling books
This was Twinkle Khanna's furious reply:
As a society do we really think it's all right to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity by auctioning a uniform used in a movie,a piece of film memorabilia ? I will not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action! #JaiHindhttps://t.co/OF7e5lTHel— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) April 29, 2018
Last month, Twinkle had compared trolls to cockroaches and said: "Once in a while, you spray HIT on them and get them out of the way and you go on," reports IANS.
Twinkle Khanna often finds herself face-to-face with social media trolls. She was trolled for 'sitting on books' for a magazine cover, for a remark on Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's Indian attire, for posting a picture of a man openly defecting on the Juhu beach days after the release of her husband's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and also for coming up with the 'PadMan Challenge' to promote her film.
Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToiletpic.twitter.com/tfyTQs8BFM— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) August 19, 2017
In 2015 I started writing about menstruation in my columns, 2016 I wrote about @murugaofficial in my book and 2018 I am producing Pad Man -just to bring the timeline into perspective for people who look for the negative in every initiative! #PadManTalkshttps://t.co/U4BDpPjDfS— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 3, 2018
Twinkle Khanna produced PadMan through Mrs Funnybones Pictures. She has earlier financed Akshay's projects like Tees Maar Khan, Patiala House, Thank You and Holiday: a Soldier Is Never Off Duty.
Twinkle Khanna has written bestselling books Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. She told IANS that she likes 'telling stories.' She said: "This is something I used to do as a child as well."
Though Twinkle is a fairly successful film producer, she said that she doesn't want to write for films as of now. "I have no particular desire to write for films. It all depends on what the best medium is for that particular story," she told IANS.
Twinkle Khanna married actor Akshay Kumar in 2001. They are parents to 15-year-old Aarav and a 5- year-old Nitara.
(With inputs from IANS)