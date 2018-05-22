Twinkle Khanna Reveals The Best Way To Deal With Trolls (She Should Know)

Twinkle Khanna, bestselling author, has no desire to write for films

Entertainment | Updated: May 22, 2018 15:27 IST
Twinkle Khanna with her daughter Nitara in Mumbai.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Twinkle Khanna has been trolled several times on social media
  2. She makes an impressive comeback every time
  3. Twinkle is the author of two bestselling books
 Twinkle Khanna, bestselling author, has no desire to 'write for films' Actress Twinkle Khanna is an active social media user and doesn't shy away from voicing her opinion on trending topics, which often places her at the receiving end of brutal criticism. About being trolled on social media on several occasions, the 43-year-old actress told news agency IANS: "I don't pay attention to trolls and that is the best way to deal with them." Earlier this month, Twinkle and her actor husband Akshay Kumar were slammed for auctioning the latter's costume from the film Rustom, which they described as 'original naval uniform.' A section of the Internet schooled her for misleading fans by referring to the costume as 'original uniform' and the boiling point was reached when a Facebook user (who was identified as a former army man ) threatened Twinkle with a 'bloody nose' if she proceeds with the auction.

This was Twinkle Khanna's furious reply:
 

Last month, Twinkle had compared trolls to cockroaches and said: "Once in a while, you spray HIT on them and get them out of the way and you go on," reports IANS.

Twinkle Khanna often finds herself face-to-face with social media trolls. She was trolled for 'sitting on books' for a magazine cover, for a remark on Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau's Indian attire, for posting a picture of a man openly defecting on the Juhu beach days after the release of her husband's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and also for coming up with the 'PadMan Challenge' to promote her film.
 
 

Twinkle Khanna produced PadMan through Mrs Funnybones Pictures. She has earlier financed Akshay's projects like Tees Maar Khan, Patiala House, Thank You and Holiday: a Soldier Is Never Off Duty.

Twinkle Khanna has written bestselling books Mrs Funnybones and The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad. She told IANS that she likes 'telling stories.' She said: "This is something I used to do as a child as well."

Though Twinkle is a fairly successful film producer, she said that she doesn't want to write for films as of now. "I have no particular desire to write for films. It all depends on what the best medium is for that particular story," she told IANS.

Twinkle Khanna married actor Akshay Kumar in 2001. They are parents to 15-year-old Aarav and a 5- year-old Nitara.

Akshay Kumar is currently filming Kesari opposite Parineeti Chopra. He also has Gold co-starring Mouni Roy and Kunal Kapoor and 2.0 in the pipeline.

(With inputs from IANS)

