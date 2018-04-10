Twinkle Khanna Says 'Trolls Are Like Cockroaches.' She Recommends Insect Repellent "They come along and they do that to everybody and people who take trolls seriously, I'd rather say they are foolish," said Twinkle

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Twinkle Khanna was speaking at an event in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights Twinkle said those who take trolls seriously are "foolish" "You get them out of the way and you go on," Twinkle added "I do look at criticism and examine it carefully," she said



Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her outspoken persona and unbeatable sense of humour, is one of those celebrities who often finds herself subjected to ruthless trolling for her posts. She also has a reputation for trolling trolls with her crafty play of words and







These are the tweets she had posted earlier after the clip of Akshay telling Mallika - "Mallika ji aaap bell bajao, main aapko bajata hun" - went viral.



About dealing with negative criticism, this is what she told the press: "I do look at criticism and examine it carefully as sometimes it is valid and it always tells me about the world around me."



In February this year, Twinkle was trolled for her Instagram post



In August last year, soon after the release of Akshay's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the internet accused Twinkle of "mocking the dignity of men" for the post produced below. She did respond to the trolls, posting the same photo but with a caption which said: "I found the timing ironical with Toilet: EPK's release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it-fine! If not-so be it."



Sometime in August, Twinkle had to clarify that she was not really resting her foot on books for a magazine photoshoot, after she was trolled for "sitting on books with footwear". "P.S For the easily outraged : My foot is on a stool and not a book because I don't want to get dust on the cover," Twinkle had written.



Looks like, Twinkle is true to her word. Earlier in an interview with NDTV, she was asked about trolling trolls when she said: "I troll them politely, let's put it that way. In fact, when I am trolling them, I always call them Sir. I like to do it very respectfully."



A former actress, Twinkle Khanna is now a best-selling author, an interior designer and producer. She recently produced Akshay Kumar's PadMan, owns designer studio White Window and has authored Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.



(With IANS inputs)



Twinkle Khanna, a best-selling author and the boss lady when it comes to incinerating trolls, recently said that the best way to deal with online trolls is to dismiss them once in a while and carry on, reported news agency IANS. "Trolls are like cockroaches. Once in a while, you spray HIT on them and get them out of the way and you go on," Twinkle, who was speaking at an event in Mumbai, said. Twinkle also added that trolls and negative comments are an inevitable part of social media and should not be given much importance. In typical Twinkle Khanna style, she said: "They come along and they do that to everybody and people who take trolls seriously, I'd rather say they are foolish."Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her outspoken persona and unbeatable sense of humour, is one of those celebrities who often finds herself subjected to ruthless trolling for her posts. She also has a reputation for trolling trolls with her crafty play of words and apologising for "unwise wisecracks" when required. In November last year, Twinkle posted a lengthy apology after posting jokes referencing controversy about certain comments made by her husband Akshay Kumar addressed to comedienne Mallika Dua. "As I reflect on my actions this past week, I realize that I got pulled into this debate not as a social commentator but as a wife and unlike my normal, slightly rational self, my reaction was purely emotional and without perspective, and I have been rather miserable about it ever since," she had written.These are the tweets she had posted earlier after the clip of Akshay telling Mallika - "Mallika ji aaap bell bajao, main aapko bajata hun" - went viral.About dealing with negative criticism, this is what she told the press: "I do look at criticism and examine it carefully as sometimes it is valid and it always tells me about the world around me."In February this year, Twinkle was trolled for her Instagram post referencing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and was told: "Pathetic sense of humour." During Justin Trudeau's India visit, Twinkle had captioned a shade card of wall paint with these words: "Regular brown people and there, second from left - Trudeau trying hard to blend in and be one of us."In August last year, soon after the release of Akshay's, the internet accused Twinkle of "mocking the dignity of men" for the post produced below. She did respond to the trolls, posting the same photo but with a caption which said: "I found the timing ironical with Toilet: EPK's release and the OD free certification-If you see the sardonicism in it-fine! If not-so be it."Sometime in August, Twinkle had to clarify that she was not really resting her foot on books for a magazine photoshoot, after she was trolled for "sitting on books with footwear". "P.S For the easily outraged : My foot is on a stool and not a book because I don't want to get dust on the cover," Twinkle had written.Looks like, Twinkle is true to her word. Earlier in an interview with NDTV, she was asked about trolling trolls when she said: "I troll them politely, let's put it that way. In fact, when I am trolling them, I always call them Sir. I like to do it very respectfully." A former actress, Twinkle Khanna is now a best-selling author, an interior designer and producer. She recently produced Akshay Kumar's, owns designer studio White Window and has authoredand(With IANS inputs)