Twinkle Khanna 'Apologises' For Comments On Akshay Kumar, Mallika Dua Controversy

Calling herself a 'feminist' from the time she was young, Twinkle further added, "I would like to apologize to everyone who felt that I was trivializing the cause of feminism especially because I strongly believe in equality and have been a feminist from the time I was a young woman, much before I even knew the term." She also mentioned that her five-year-old daughter Nitara was also 'dragged in the controversy for something that she had absolutely nothing to do with.'
Mallika Dua, without taking any name, tweeted, "That's the thing about parents. They are protective of their children whether they are 5 or whether they are 28."
Mallika Dua, Akshay's The Great Indian Laughter Challenge colleague, had shared Twinkle's 'lame joke' tweet and just wrote, "Ha Ha... No," on it.
In The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, the judges ring a bell, if they like a contestant's act. Akshay's 'ring a bell' comment refers to the same. In the clip, which wasn't aired, Akshay Kumar can be heard saying, "Mallika ji aap bell bajao, main aapko bajata hun."
After the controversy started trending, Mallika's father Vinod Dua, told news agency IANS that he "expects an apology" from Akshay. Twinkle, in her statement, shared previously, wrote, "Should Mr Dua's statement also be taken literally or interpreted in context? Words, especially humour has to be seen in its right context." Vinod Dua had also posted a note of Facebook, which he later deleted.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married since 2001. They have two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Akshay's 2.0 and Padman releases next year. Twinkle Khanna is the author of two bestsellers - Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad.