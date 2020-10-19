Twinkle Khanna Points Out That 2020 Has Been One Long Halloween

Twinkle Khanna shared this image. (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Highlights "It's close to Halloween," wrote Twinkle Khanna

"It seems that we have been celebrating it all year long," she added

"It's cough from the poor infected soul that would do you in," she wrote

It's Halloween month and Twinkle Khanna's latest Instagram entry is a subtle reminder of how the year 2020 has been one long Halloween and we couldn't agree more. In her post, Mrs Funnybones made a reference to the coronavirus pandemic and added, "It's close to Halloween, but 2020 has been such a special year, with masks, shivers and what feels like a zombie apocalypse." She added, "Where instead of a bite, it's a cough from the poor infected soul that would do you in, it seems that we have been celebrating it all year long." She added the hashtag #Halloween to her post.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

On Sunday night, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture from her "new normal" lifestyle. In the picture, the author could be seen getting her make-up done as she geared up for a Zoom meeting. She added a dose of her signature humour to her post and wrote: "In the chronicles of the middle-aged model, this would be worthy of an entire chapter. My first commercial with the director on Zoom and my poor make-up artist peering through a visor! #TheNewNormal #thechroniclesofthemiddleagedmodel."

This is the post we are referring to:

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. She is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Twinkle Khanna also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.