'A Light Bulb Moment' In Twinkle Khanna's Life. Read Her Post

Twinkle Khanna, who in known for her humour-infused posts, engaged her fans once again in an interesting, as well as thought-provoking post on Saturday. The actress-turned-author posted a black and white picture of herself posing below a wall-mounted bulb and captioned it with a play on words. She wrote: "A light bulb moment - Should we do an entire series of taking figurative phrases and making them literal?" Twinkle also added this epic hashtag to her caption - #BookwormsCanBorrowBrightIdeas. Her fans flooded her post with comments such as "yes, please!" and "what an amazing idea." Here's the post we are talking about:

Twinkle Khanna's posts, more than often, leave us in splits. She recently shared a set of photos featuring son Aarav and daughter Nitara. In one of the pictures, the siblings can be seen getting into a fight. "Being a mom involves quick transitions - it's a matter of seconds before you go from lazing peacefully on the grass into the midst of a war zone! #MamaMiaHereWeGoAgain," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, check out some more interesting posts shared by Twinkle Khanna:

Twinkle Khanna married actor Akshay Kumar in 2001. The couple welcomed Aarav the next year and daughter Nitara in 2012.

Twinkle Khanna has featured in several films like International Khiladi, Baadshah, Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, Uff! Yeh Mohabbat and Joru Ka Ghulam before she switched careers to become a best-selling author. Twinkle is now an author, a columnist, an interior designer and a producer.