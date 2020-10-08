How Twinkle Khanna's Peace Was Shattered By Aarav And Nitara's 'War Zone'

Highlights
Twinkle Khanna, on Thursday, decided to relax with her children Aarav and Nitara but her "peaceful" moment soon turned into a "war zone." The actress-turned-author posted a series of pictures to show how quicky she transitioned from "lazing peacefully on the grass" to being in the "midst of a war zone" after Aarav, 18, and Nitara, 8, got into a fight. The first photo features Twinkle and Aarav lying on different sheets laid out on the grass with a board game placed between them. In the second picture, Nitara can be seen joining her brother. The third image shows the siblings getting into a fight while Twinkle tries to stop them.
"Being a mom involves quick transitions - it's a matter of seconds before you go from lazing peacefully on the grass into the midst of a war zone!" wrote Twinkle Khanna in the caption and added this hilarious hashtag - #MamaMiaHereWeGoAgain.
Recently, in a video for Tweak India, her digital venture, Twinkle Khanna and her husband, actor Akshay Kumar, revealed that Aarav is the best chef in the house. Take a look at the Tweak India video, in which the couple made many more ROFL revelations:
All right, I am guilty of conjuring up a mutton lady who chops little kids' fingers off, while he seems to invent dishes like chocolate parathas. As we go on answering all the questions that the kids throw at us, we discover that we do have two things in common. We both believe that real-life superheroes beat fictional heroes. And we are both happy when he does stunts, but for different reasons. Click on link in bio to order the Tweak Books we are talking about in the video- A children's book about real-life Indian heroes called When I Grow Up I Want To Be and our cookbook, What's in your Dabba?
Twinkle Khanna has featured in several films like International Khiladi, Baadshah, Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan, Uff! Yeh Mohabbat and Joru Ka Ghulam before she switched careers to become a best-selling author. Twinkle, who is now an author, a columnist, an interior designer and a producer, married Akshay Kumar in the year 2001.