A Tale Of Twinkle Khanna And Son Aarav's 'Divergent Skills Sets.' He Baked A Cake, She Made...

Twinkle Khanna's idea for her latest Instagram post arrived freshly baked from an oven. The author might not be a fan of cooking but her husband Akshay Kumar and son Aarav do share the same love for culinary arts. On Sunday, Twinkle Khanna shared a post which showcases the mother-son duo's "divergent skill sets." In simple words, Aarav baked a cake and Twinkle made a cup of coffee to go with it. Adding the hashtags #whatsinyourdabba and #hopelesschef to her post, Mrs Funnybones captioned her post: "Today as I am prepping for a cook-off with a recipe from our What's In Your Dabba cookbook, I wish I could send my son to do my bit instead. Our divergent skill sets are clearly depicted in this picture. He baked the cake and I made the coffee."
Check out Twinkle Khanna's post here:
On Aarav's 18th birthday, Twinkle Khanna shared a picture from Glasgow. An excerpt from her post read: "Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy. All these years, you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room."
Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. They got married on January 17, 2001. The couple are parents to 18-year-old Aarav and Nitara (8).
Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of bestselling books such as Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. She is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Twinkle Khanna also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.