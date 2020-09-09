Twinkle Khanna Reveals What Went Into Making 'Big Boy' Akshay Kumar's Birthday Special

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna. (courtesy: twinklekhanna)

Highlights Akshay Kumar celebrates his 53rd birthday today

The actor is currently in Scotland

The team of 'Bell Bottom' gave Akshay Kumar a special gift

A small celebration in Scotland, the company of his loved ones and a super cute greeting by daughter Nitara were the key ingredients of Akhshay Kumar's 53th birthday celebrations. Akshay Kumar's wife and author Twinkle Khanna shared a happy picture of herself along with the actor and a birthday cake from Scotland, where the actor is shooting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom. The second picture was that of a few birthday greetings, one of which appears to be from the couple's daughter Nitara, who wrote: "Happy birthday Daddy." Twinkle Khanna wrote this in the caption: "A small celebration for the big boy's birthday."

See Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Meanwhile, the team of Bell Bottom gifted the actor a pair of bell bottom pants, with handwritten notes from the film's cast and crew members. "Happy birthday Akshay Kumar sir! Wish you the best of the best and happiness beyond measure. It's such a pleasure to be working with you. Lots of love," wrote Vaani Kapoor, while Lara Dutta's message for her co-star Akshay read, "To the man with the most disciplined work ethic and the biggest heart! Happy Birthday my first and forever hero." Sharing the same video, Huma Qureshi wrote: "Thank you for the memories!! Team #Bellbottom wishes you. Happy Birthday sir."

The makers of the film also shared the first look of the actor from Bell Bottom on social media. Huma, sharing Akshay Kumar's first look from the film, wrote: "You Inspire, Akshay Kumar. Thank you Sir for being the best co-star ever. The most hardworking patient smiling positive laughing human being I know."

Akshay Kumar, who has a super busy schedule this year, appeared on the show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. The episode, featuring Akshay Kumar, will premiere for Discovery Plus India members on September 11 at 8 pm while it will air on Discovery channel at 8 pm on September 14.