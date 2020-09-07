Into The Wild: How Akshay Kumar And Bear Grylls Found 'Brotherhood' In The Wilderness

Akshay Kumar with Bear Grylls. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar, who went into the wild with Bear Grylls, found way more than just adventure on the show. He found "brotherhood." In his latest Twitter post, Akshay Kumar shared a clip from the TV show Into The Wild With Bear Grylls and summed up his experience of featuring in one of the episodes in the best possible way. He wrote in his caption: "When a Western adrenaline adventurer meets an Eastern action junkie, don't expect fireworks because brotherhood is what we found. 2 fitness enthusiasts enjoying a stroll through wilderness is what I call a perfect walk in the park. Here's a preview Into The Wild With Bear Grylls."

In the video clip, the show's host Bear Grylls introduced Akshay Kumar like this: "The guy I am about to meet is known for his martial arts skills. The one and only legend AK." During the course of the video, the duo is seen surviving in the wild, climbing up trees, talking about their source of inspirations and consuming elephant poop tea. Check out the video here:

When a Western Adrenaline Adventurer meets an Eastern Action Junkie,dont expect fireworks coz Brotherhood is what we found.2 fitness enthusiasts enjoying a stroll through wilderness is what I call a perfect walk in the park. Here's a preview #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls@BearGryllspic.twitter.com/eWXibJBqOc — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 7, 2020

Last week, Akshay Kumar shared a post based on the popular "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha" meme template and shared a picture with Bear Grylls. He wrote in his post: "Rasode mein Bear tha. Any guesses on what is he cooking?"

Take a look at the post here:

Akshay Kumar is the third Indian celebrity to feature on Bear Grylls' Into The Wild. Before him, superstar Rajinikanth appeared in an episode of Into The Wild, which was also shot in the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a special appearance in an episode of Bear Grylls' Into The Wild, when they made a trip to Uttarakhand's Jim Corbett National Park.

The episode of Into The Wild, featuring Akshay Kumar, will premiere for Discovery Plus India members on September 11 at 8 pm while it will air on Discovery channel at 8 pm on September 14.