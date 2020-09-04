Twinkle Khanna Befriended A Rainbow Because She Was 'At The Right Place At The Right Time'

Twinkle Khanna shared this photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna )

Highlights Twinkle shared a close-up photo of herself on Instagram

In the pic, Twinkle's face has a reflection of rainbow colours

"Wanted a halo but a rainbow will do," she wrote

Twinkle Khanna had a magical time when a chance encounter with a rainbow lit up her face. The Internet lives for Twinkle Khanna's slice-of-life Instagram posts and she added one more to the list on Thursday. Twinkle shared a photo of herself, with a reflection of rainbow colours on her face, and wrote these beautiful words to go with it: "There is something to be said about being at the right place at the right time. I was just sitting there, minding my own business when a tired rainbow decided to come rest across my face." If we break down her hashtag, Twinkle said she "wanted a halo but a rainbow will do." Twinkle's friend Tahira Kashyap came up with just the right description and wrote: "Perfect blush."

The photo appears to be from an old get-together, of which Lara Dutta was also a part of. She happens to have one more photo of Twinkle from that day and shared it with her on Twitter. Referring to Twinkle's hashtag, Lara wrote: "No halo, but how about some angel rays?" "The sun was really showing off that evening," replied Twinkle.

Aww.. We are all missing you. The sun was really showing off that evening :) #WillSettleForThishttps://t.co/CZabmX8mgB — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) September 4, 2020

Twinkle Khanna often shares these every day gems from her life in quarantine with her family. Just like Twinkle, her daughter Nitara is also a bookworm while son Aarav likes to keep himself busy behind the camera: "The little one and I read together, while the teenager who is also meant to have his nose in a book, takes pictures instead!"

Twinkle Khanna's renewed interest in embroidery has also been the subject of some of her recent posts. "Moving hands still the mind and my Mumbai 'Tai' livens up an old white shirt."

Twinkle Khanna's musings are also inspired by a simple view of the Champa tree in the garden from her window.

Twinkle Khanna, a former actress, switched careers to become a best-selling author of these books: Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. She currently sports many hats - she's a columnist, an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist.