Twinkle Khanna Hopes PadMan Will 'Spotlight Something Hidden In Darkness'

PadMan is Twinkle Khanna's first film as a producer.

PadMan is a biopic on entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented a low-cost sanitary pad making machine. Actress-turned-writer Twinkle says she is hopeful that something which has been "hidden in the darkness" for so long will finally be in the spotlight because of PadMan. In an interview with news agency IANS, Twinkle said, "If nothing else, I am hoping that PadMan will start a conversation within homes." In the film, which is based on a short story from Twinkle's book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, Akshay Kumar plays the titular 'superhero,' who strives to provide a hygienic life to the women of his family.



Of PadMan's subject, Twinkle further added: "Something that has been hidden in the darkness, furtively wrapped in newspaper, will finally be in the spotlight so that a young girl can go up to her parents and say that she needs sanitary pads over the ubiquitous fairness creams."



"The only reason that I decided to produce this movie after writing a fictionalized story about Arunachalam Muruganantham was because I felt it was an important story that needed to penetrate households across India. Cinema is the only medium that has such a wide reach," IANS quoted Twinkle as saying.



PadMan, which stars Akshay as Murugunathan will also feature Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.



in an interview with BBC. Her main concern was the tax on sanitary napkins in India. She raised some very good questions - how could we achieve women empowerment, when such a basic necessity like a sanitary pad or a tampon is not easily available? Twinkle also said that the government needs to understand that for a girl, sindoor might be important, but a tampon is way more than just a necessity.



Directed by R Balki, PadMan will hit the theatres on January 26th, 2018 (Republic Day). Are you all set to see Akshay Kumar as the pagla 'superhero' in PadMan?



