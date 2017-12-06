What Twinkle Khanna Has Learnt (Or Not) About Middle Age Twinkle Khanna tweeted: " When you realize that you know a little about everything, but..."

Here's what Twinkle Khanna has learnt (or not) about middle age:

Middle age: When you realize that you know a little about everything, but not enough about anything, including yourself #BabaTwinkdev — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) December 5, 2017



Twinkle is also a former actress and starred in films like Mela and Baadshah but switched careers after none of her films really turned out to be a success. She's never shied away from addressing her acting career as a failure, which moreover is the subject of many of her self-directed jokes. Months ago, she tweeted to notify she's not returning to her "legendary acting skills," and also told NDTV at some point: "I have no acting skills! You need acting skills to act, not intelligence."



In a recent interview with IANS, she said she never took failure to heart



She's the author of two books - Mrs Funnybones and The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. Twinkle also has her own production band Mrs Funnybones Movies, which is producing Akshay Kumar's new movie Padmn, starring Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte.



Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar are parents to two children - daughter Nitara and son Aarav.





