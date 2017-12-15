PadMan Trailer: Akshay Kumar Is The 'Pagla Superhero' We Need (And Deserve) Akshay Kumar's PadMan trailer will make you impatient to watch the entire film

Akshay Kumar in PadMan. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights PadMan is the screen adaptation of Twinkle Khanna's short story The film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor PadMan is expected to hit the screens on January 26 PadMan, which released on social media today, will bring a smile to your face. The film's content has been widely discussed - that it is based on the story of Arunachalam Muruganantham, who invented low-cost sanitary pad making machines. Everyone knows that but no one knows how Akshay Kumar and team will present the content on the big screen. The trailer gives a gist of it and we really cannot wait to see the complete film, which will hit the screens on January 26, 2018.



In PadMan, Akshay plays the titular 'superhero,' who strives to provide a hygienic life to the women of his family. Akshay's character in the film is called Lakshmikant Chauhan, who devices ways to make low cost sanitary pads for his



Without much ado, watch the trailer of PadMan:







Arunachalam Muruganantham's story was adapted by Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna in one of the short stories from her book The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad. PadMan, which Twinkle is producing through Mrs FunnyBones Movies, is the screen adaptation of The Sanitary Man of Sacred Land.



PadMan has been directed by R Balki and it also stars Sudhir Pandey and Maya Alagh. Amitabh Bachchan, who is the narrator in the trailer, also has a cameo in the film.





