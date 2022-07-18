Trishala Dutt Writes About Her 'Battle Wounds' And 'Healing' In Post On Body Positivity

Trishala Dutt shared this image. (courtesy: trishaladutt)

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt, in her latest Instagram entry, posted a picture of her stretch marks and wrote a note on body positivity and embracing changes. She began the note with these words: "My stretch marks are a sign that once upon a time, my body was growing faster and simultaneously where my skin failed to catch up with it's growth that now has left permanent tears/scars." Trishala added in her note, "It's also a reminder that my body was strong enough to take up extra space in a time that I needed it to perform the strength and capacity to fulfill certain voids in my life with lots of food in order to give me a momentarily fleeting feeling of "fullness", happiness. Instead, it was destroying me. - I'm glad I healed from that. They're not ideal, they're not what I wanted, but they're what I got." Describing the stretch marks as her "battle wounds," Trishala wrote: "And they're my mine. My battle wounds, which have faded over the years, but I wear proudly."

In the comments section of Trishala Dutt's post, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata dropped a fire and heart emoji. Read Trishala Dutt's post here:

Trishala Dutt is a psychotherapist based out of New York. She is the daighter of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and his first wife Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour. Trishala was raised by her maternal grandparents in USA, where she currently stays. Her father Sanjay Dutt is now married to Maanayata. They got married in the year 2008 and the couple are parents to twins Shahraan and Iqra.