On Maanayata Dutt's 'Gratitude' Post, Trishala And Others Drop Red Hearts

Looking for some positivity before diving into the weekend? Then head to Maanayata Dutt's Instagram timeline. The mother of two has shared a picture of herself along with a thought and it goes like this, “There is no one as strong as a person whose heart is always filled with gratitude”. Actor Sanjay Dutt's wife also added a smiling face with halo emoji to sum it up. As for hashtags, she wrote, “Weekend vibes”, “Blessed life”, “Positivity”, “Thank you, God” among others. Maanayata's note on positivity and life became an instant hit on the social media platform. One of the first comments came from Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala Dutt who expressed herself through a bunch of heart-eye emojis. Actor Ali Fazal replied with red heart emojis. Actress Zareen Khan found the post “beautiful”.

Earlier this month, Maanayata Dutt picked a picture featuring herself and her daughter Iqra Dutt to spread some positivity on her timeline. “Always be the crazy one who believes in magic, unicorns and impossible dreams,” the post read.

Maanayata Dutt's birthday, which was last month, brought out the sanguine vibes in her. She shared her joy and gratitude with an upload and wrote, "With age comes gratitude and the knowledge that with every passing year we are privileged, and being grateful becomes a daily ritual that enhances our lives in so many positive ways." Her friends and followers picked up the optimistic energy and dropped birthday wishes and heart emojis in the comments.

One can never bring negative vibes at Maanayata Dutt's doorsteps. She is armed with tools to bring her gaze back to the brighter side of life. Here, she sits beside a Buddha statue and channels some life lessons too. "When one negative thought enters your mind, think three positive ones. Train yourself to flip the script," the caption read.

Troubled with Monday blues? This post by Maanayata Dutt can turn Mondays into days of appreciation. "It's Monday...And you are beautiful...And it will be exactly the same tomorrow...And days after days." "Love", "Grace" and "Self-love" were among the hashtags she used.

Move into this weekend with these positive energies radiating from Maanayata Dutt's posts.