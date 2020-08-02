Trending: Rohman Shawl's Comment On Girlfriend Sushmita Sen's 'Imperfection' Post

Sushmita Sen shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl occupied a spot on the list of trends on Sunday, courtesy their social media PDA. The actress recently uploaded a picture of herself on Instagram and within minutes, her boyfriend dropped a loved-up comment which stole the show on the Internet. Sharing the picture, Sushmita Sen revealed that she is "getting back to photography" and wrote: "#eyeofthestorm. Getting back to photography!" She also accompanied her post with the hashtags #selfshot #relentless #passion and #imperfection. Rohman Shawl, who was in awe, commented: "Uff!" with a couple of fire emojis. Aww. Take a look at Sushmita Sen's post.

Recently, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl celebrated their 2nd anniversary. The actress shared an adorable picture of themselves on social media and wished Rohman with this sweet message: "'When Sush met her Rooh,' rohmance followed. Happy anniversary, jaan! Here's to our 2 years of togetherness and counting my blessings!" She also added a sweet note on behalf of her daughters Alisah and Renee: "Babies and I love you infinity! To many more..."

Sushmita Sen was last seen in Disney+Hotstar's web-series Aarya, which marks her first Hindi project after the 2010 film No Problem. The actress, who is also a former Miss Universe, has featured in a number of Bollywood films such as Biwi No 1, Zor, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Filhaal, Main Hoon Na, Main Aisa Hi Hoon, Dulha Mil Gaya and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. Her last film remains 2015 Bengali movie Nirbaak.