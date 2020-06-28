'So Happy To See You Back': Shilpa Shetty's Appreciation Post For Sushmita Sen And Her Comeback Web-Series Aarya

Shilpa Shetty shared this image. (courtesy theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty just did the sweetest thing possible. On Sunday, Shilpa Shetty shared a picture of herself with Sushmita Sen and gave a shout-out to the team of Sushmita Sen's comeback web-series Aarya. Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Binge-watched Aarya, and I have to say I'm so so happy to see you back (with a bang), Sushmita Sen, what a splendid job, such a nuanced performance. Loved every bit." She also added an appreciation note for the director and cast of Aarya including Ram Madhvani and Sikander Kher and wrote, "Ram Madhvani, your grasp on the craft shines through, brilliantly cast ..and Sikandar Kher, you were so good. Aarya is a must-watch." Speaking of the throwback picture, Shilpa Shetty added, "Lot has changed since this photo, what's not is your indomitable spirit, Sush, your strength to overcome every hurdle and your pure love." Read her post here:

Within minutes, Shilpa Shetty's post was flooded with comments from her friends and fans. Reacting to her picture, Sushmita Sen commented, "So so precious my love! There's no one like you! Thank you so much from all of us at team Aarya. I love you!" Sikander Kher also commented to Shilpa Shetty's post; he wrote, "Shilpa! Thank you! So glad you enjoyed it because we had such a wonderful time making it."

Directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. Sushmita Sen plays the titular role in the series, Aarya Sareen, who takes charge of her family's pharma firm, opium plantation and drug warehouse after her husband gets killed.

Co-produced by Ram Madhvani and Endemol Shine India, Aarya opened to lukewarm reviews from film critics post its release on Hotstar on June 19. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 2.5 stars (out of 5) to the series and wrote, "The actress has been away for a while but she hits the ground running in Aarya. The character she plays is never fully in control in a toxic male-dominated word, but Sen is on the top of her game all the way through. As long as she is at it, Aarya, adapted for India by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi from the Dutch drama series Penoza, keeps you glued to the screen. The rest of the action not so much."

Besides Sushmita Sen, Aarya also stars Chandrachur Singh, Sikander Kher, Vikas Kumar, Manish Chaudhari, Alexx O'Nell and Ankur Bhatia in pivotal roles.