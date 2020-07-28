Sushmita Sen's Anniversary Post For Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Is All About 'Rohmance'

Sushmita Sen shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Happy anniversary, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl! The couple celebrated their "togetherness of 2 years" on Tuesday and on the occasion, the actress' happiness spilled onto Instagram as she shared a loved-up post for her boyfriend. Sushmita Sen met Rohman Shawl, who is a model, in 2018 and they hit it off straight away. In her anniversary-special post, Sushmita shared an adorable photo of herself and Rohman, in which she can be seen smiling with all her heart for the camera. Sushmita, in a dark outfit, and Rohman, in a white turtleneck t-shirt, look straight out of a fairy tale in the photo.

Sharing the adorable picture, Sushmita Sen accompanied it with an equally adorable caption. She wrote: "'When Sush met her Rooh,' rohmance followed. Happy anniversary, jaan! Here's to our 2 years of togetherness and counting my blessings!" and added a sweet note on behalf of her daughters Alisah and Renee: "Babies and I love you infinity! To many more..."

Sushmita Sen's feed is filled with pictures and videos of Rohman Shawl. The actress, earlier this month, shared a video of the model helping out Alisah with her math problems. "'Love is beyond calculations, for everything else there is math.' I see this sight often between Teacher Rohman Shawl and student Alisah Sen (both amazing in mathematics)... it's always a heart opening experience! PS - My Rooh has no idea I was shooting this! #sharing #naughtyme #preciousthem #forevercherished #love #seriousclass. I love you guys!" read Sushmita Sen's post.

Pictures and videos of Sushmita and Rohman exercising together will surely give you fitness, as well as couple goals.

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for featuring in films such as Biwi No 1, Zor, Vaastu Shastra, Aankhen, Samay, Main Aesa Hi Hoon and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya among others. She was last seen in web-series Aarya, which streams on Disney+Hotstar. Rohman Shawl, on the other hand, has walked the ramp for several renowned designers, including Sabyasachi Mukherjee.