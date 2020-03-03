Rohman Shawl Has His Eyes On Girlfriend Sushmita Sen. "Khadoos," She Says

Sushmita Sen shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Rohman Shawl has got eyes on his actress girlfriend Sushmita Sen and his latest Instagram story makes it pretty clear. On Monday, the model shared a picture of himself wearing glasses and accompanied it with a loved-up note for Sushmita Sen but it is the actress' reaction that stole the spotlight on the Internet. Sharing the photo on his Instagram story, Rohman Shawl wrote, "I have got my eyes on you, Sushmita Sen." The actress was quick to respond. She posted the screenshot of her boyfriend's Insta story on her profile and called him "khadoos" but also wrote: "Mine." Aww. Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl reportedly started dating in 2018.

Take a look at their cute online banter here:

Screenshot of Sushmita Sen's Instagram story.

A couple of days ago, Rohman Shawl shared a sun-kissed photo of Sushmita Sen and called her his "peace, solace and salvation" in the caption. "You are my peace, my solace, my salvation! Sushmita Sen, I love you."

In one of her previous posts, Sushmita Sen gave us a sneak peek into her Valentine's Day celebrations with Rohman Shawl and daughters Alisah and Renee. Take a look:

On the work front, Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for featuring in films such as Biwi No 1, Zor, Vaastu Shastra, Aankhen, Samay, Main Aesa Hi Hoon and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya among others. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak, directed by Srijit Mukherji. Rohman Shawl, on the other hand, has walked the ramp for several renowned designers, including Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

