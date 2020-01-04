Sushmita Sen's Birthday Post For Rohman Shawl Comes With Loved-Up Pics: 'You're My Rohmance'

Sushmita Sen shared this photo (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita wrote a mushy post on Rohman's birthday

The post features Rohman with Sushmita's loved-up pics

"You must know how loved you are by your angels," she wrote

It's Rohman Shawl's birthday, which means an adorable birthday wish from Sushmita Sen on her Instagram. On her boyfriend Rohman Shawl's birthday, Sushmita shared a romantic post, which also features a message from her daughters Renee and Alisah. Sushmita adorably referred to the fashion model as "Babushhhh", who turned 28 on Saturday. The post includes multiple loved-up moments of Rohman and Sushmita and also stars her daughters as well. She also wrote: "You are my Rohmance with life" to the birthday boy. "You must know just how loved you are by your three angels... today and always", read the rest of Sushmita's caption. Rohman Shawl replied to the post saying: "You make me complete. Thank you so much, my jaaan! A very happy birthday to us."

Here's Sushmita Sen's birthday greeting for Rohman Shawl.

Meanwhile, on New Year's, fans were treated to glimpses of how Sushmita and Rohman began the year 2020. The couple posted pictures and videos from their work-out sessions with Renee and Alisah. With reference to this video, the couple made New Year resolutions together about "lifting each other's spirits". Here's the post:

On New Year's eve, Rohman also posted a picture with Sushmita accepting that she completes her: "Finally I have an answer (not for them but for my own self). You are my answer." Have a look at the post:

While the 44-year-old actress celebrated her birthday in November last year, when she was awestruck with the birthday surprise she received from Rohman and her daughters.

Sushmita Sen often trends for her loved-up posts with boyfriend Rohman. The former beauty queen won the 'Miss Universe' title at the age of 18, after which she switched to films. On the work front, she was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak in 2015.