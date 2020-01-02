When Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl Swapped Weights For Renee And Alisah

Sushmita Sen with daughters and Rohman Shawl (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen, a bonafide fitness enthusiast, began the New Year with stunning videos of herself dancing and working out with her daughters Renee and Alisah, and also boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita shared her motto for the New Year in these words: "A year where we lift each other's spirit! Let's do this!" and literally explained what she meant by "lifting". Starting with a Spanish saying: "Me familia es tu familia (My family is your family)" and a "Happy New Year" wish, Sushmita also shared delightful family photos of herself, Rohman Shawl, Alisah and Renee from what appears to be after an intense work-out session together. "What a fantastic year it's going to be, filled with new hope and potential! Welcome to 2020. Remember to repeat to yourselves... It's my year! Own it and live it! Let's share our blessings. After all we are one big family choosing to be born from the heart!"

In the work-out video, Sushmita and Rohman swapped weights from Renee and Alisah - Sushmita can be seen lifting her teenaged daughter Renee and while little Alisah was Rohman's work-out partner.

Sushmita also shared a dance video on Instagram, inviting fans to: "Come, dance with us". In the caption, Sushmita also added how doing these family exercises help her connect with her daughters more: "Dance like no one's watching. It's never easy to stay consistent, to stay motivated when it comes to any discipline in life! So to get my kids to stay committed, I try to change it up, make it more fun... dance, explore, discover individual rhythm and all throughout they're actually...willingly also doing cardio and yoga. You all have often asked me, what keeps me going...well, this is the secret! Change it up and keep life interesting. Come dance with us... life has a beautiful playlist for everyone... choose your tune & start moving...the rest will follow naturally! I love you guys!"

In May last year, Sushmita Sen celebrated 25 years of winning the Miss Universe pageant. Best known for films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, she was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.