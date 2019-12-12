Rohman Shawl Sings Hero For Sushmita Sen With An ROFL Blooper

Rohman Shawl in a still from the video (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Did you know Rohman Shawl is a singer? No, right? Neither did we. But Sushmita Sen introduced us to singer Rohman Shawl with an adorable video on her Instagram. It appears that Sushmita Sen's elder daughter Renee and Rohman Shawl felt like a guitar session and picked Enrique Iglesias's song Hero to sing along. However, while Renee appeared quite familiar with the lyrics of the song, Rohman required help. While singing, he kept multitasking by strumming the chords and scrolling on his phone for lyrics. Mid-way through his impromptu performance, he lost track of the lyrics and said: "Abey kahaan gaya!" as both Sushmita and Renee burst out laughing, but he resumed his performance soon. "Aww," is all Sushmita Sen could say.

Sushmita Sen "couldn't resist" sharing the video and attached this note to it: "'Let me be your hero baby!' Absolutely! I love you jaan, Rohman Shawl. I know Renee and you will pardon me for posting this, couldn't resist sharing. I love you guys!"

This is why we love Sushmita Sen so much! The former beauty queen often trends for her Instagram posts featuring daughters Renee and Alisah and also Rohman Shawl, the trio who gave her a wonderful birthday surprise this year. "What a magical birthday everything I could've wished for and more. Thank you, jaan Rohman Shawl, for this all heart birthday surprise! I love you," wrote Sushmita while sharing it on Instagram.

In May this year, Sushmita Sen celebrated 25 years of winning the Miss Universe pageant. Best known for films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, she was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.