Rohman Shawl's Birthday Surprise For Sushmita Sen In A Word: 'Magical'

Sushmita Sen celebrated her 44th birthday on Tuesday and her birthday surprise, courtesy her daughters Alisah and Renee and boyfriend Rohman Shawl, was as magical as it could be. In videos on Instagram, the former beauty queen shared glimpses of how Rohman, Alisah and Renee made her day special by creating a "magical terrace". Sushmita's reaction once she's brought up to the brightly lit terrace, decorated with tent and balloons, is priceless. "I really had no idea," she admitted in the caption. Here's how Sushmita described her "magical" birthday celebrations: "What a magical birthday everything I could've wished for and more. Thank you, jaan Rohman Shawl, for this all heart birthday surprise! I love you. Everyone acted so well... I really had no idea! And there it was... a magical terrace with lights, balloons, tent, yummy cake and heartfelt notes suspended all over... How simply loved you make me feel Alisah, Renee, Rohman, Pritam, Nupur and Rajesh! Even my other baby, my puddle called darling came to surprise me! I love you."

On her birthday, Sushmita Sen woke up to this heart-warming wish from Rohman, who shared a stunning photo of the former beauty queen along with this message: "Just as the rising sun brings light to the world, you my love, bring light to my life. Truth be told, I wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day, but hey, when I think about you, I am just as awestruck and speechless as I was, when I saw you sitting there while taking this picture. My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better man each and every day of my life."

A smitten Sushmita left this comment on Rohman's post: "Thank you jaan, for everything you are and all that you do! I love you."

Sushmita Sen often trends for her Instagram posts featuring daughters Renee and Alisah. In May this year, she celebrated 25 years of winning the Miss Universe pageant. Best known for films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, she was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.

