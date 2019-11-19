On Sushmita Sen's 44th Birthday, Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Is 'Awestruck And Speechless': 'My Love, You Bring Light To My Life'

Sushmita Sen shared this picture. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

First, happy birthday, Sushmita Sen! The actress turned 44 on Tuesday. Making the occasion extra special for his "jaan," Sushmita's model boyfriend Rohman Shawl shared a really sweet post for her on social media. In the birthday post, Rohman Shawl shared a beautiful picture of the actress enjoying sunset and mentioned how just thinking about her leaves him "awestruck and speechless." He started his loved-up note like this: "Just as the rising sun brings light to the world, you my love, bring light to my life! Truth be told, I wanted to write paragraphs about you on this special day but hey, when I think about you, I am just as awestruck and speechless as I was, when I saw you sitting there while taking this picture!"

"My gorgeous woman, you make me want to be a better man each and every day of my life! Ab isse zyada khuda se aur kya mangu, usne toh puri kaainaat se mujhe nawaaza hain! Happy birthday, my Jaan! #44, lets rule this number as well! Sushmita Sen, bring it on!" read his full post.

On her birthday, Sushmita Sen thanked her fans for "infusing" her life with "hope and positivity" even at her "lowest." She shared a video of herself working out and accompanied it with a special note for her fans, which read: "Thank you, God, for this blessed life, the indomitable spirit, for my family, children, friends, health, love, work, faith and for this awesome sense of belonging to billions of lives! The world exists and in it I have truly lived 44 years! Thank you all for always inspiring me to be better, for loving me unconditionally and for infusing my life with hope and positivity even at my lowest! Thank you for all the birthday wishes, overwhelmed by it all... as always!"

Take a look:

Sushmita Sen is best-known for her performances in films such as Biwi No 1, Samay and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya among others. She was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak.

