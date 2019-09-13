Sushmita Sen 'Bends Backwards' Only For Rohman Shawl. Literally, As She Says

Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen shared yet another video from her joint workout session with boyfriend Rohman Shawal on social media today, in which she highlighted the importance of trust. The 43-year-old actress can be seen pulling off a complex AcroYoga backward bend pose with Rohman Shawl's support and she wrote, "There can be strength, form, flexibility, balance and yet this is impossible to do without trust!! You lucky man Rohman Shawl, I bend backwards for you...literally!! I know you got me, poetic as always Rooh meri! #sharing #ourdiscipline #togetherness #love #trust #respect #friendship #duggadugga. I love you guys." Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl are self-confessed fitness enthusiasts and they frequently feature in each other's workout posts on social media.

Check out Sushmita Sen's latest AcroYoga pose with Rohman Shawl here:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for almost two years now. Rohman Shawl is a fashion model and he has featured in the catalogues of designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Rohman usually accompanies Sushmita for her work and leisure trips across the world and features almost regularly in her social media posts.

Recently, Sushmita took her daughters Renee and Alisah to Maldives to celebrate the latter's birthday and Rohman Shawl also joined the trio. On her 10th birthday, Alisah obtained a PADI Scuba Diving Certification in Maldives.

On the work front, Sushmita Sen was last seen in Bengali film Nirbak and she hasn't announced her next project yet. Sushmita Sen is best-known for her roles in films like Biwi No 1, Main Hoon Na and Sirf Tum.

