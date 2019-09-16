Pics From Sushmita Sen And Rohman Shawl's Vacation Album Are Pure 'Bliss'

Sushmita Sen with Rohman Shawl. (Image courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Perfect can't even begin to describe the latest set of pictures shared by Sushmita Sen on her Instagram profile. The 43-year-old actress posted multiple pictures, in which she and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl can be seen making the most of their me time on what appears to be a boat. The couple can be seen twinning in white outfits and they look perfect together. Sushmita Sen, who can be seen wearing a black bikini and a sheer white shirt looks gorgeous while Rohman can be see dressed in a white tee and black shorts. Both Sushmita and Rohman finished their looks with sunglasses.

Sushmita Sen added a kiss emoji to the post and captioned it: "Love." Rohman put everything into perspective when he summed up the post in a word - "bliss." The picture received over 2 lakh likes on Instagram. Check out the picture here:

Sushmita and Roham are currently on a holiday. The former beauty queen did not reveal the destination in her post. However, she did share pictures, in which she could be seen posing with a beach in the backdrop. "To embody the spirit of a Phoenix, one must embrace the transformative power of a Ricochet," she captioned the post.

Take a look at the stunning pictures here:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating last year and frequently featured in headlines for their relationship. The couple shares a common love for fitness and often post videos and photos of themselves working out together. A few days ago, the Main Hoon Na actress shared this video:

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for her performances in films such as Biwi No 1, Samay and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya among others. On the professional front, she was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak. Rohman Shawl is model, who has walked the ramp for several renowned designers.

