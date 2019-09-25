Can You Spot 'Not-So-Confident, Introvert' 17-Year-Old Sushmita Sen In This School Pic?

Sushmita Sen Instagrammed this throwback photo (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Highlights Sushmita Sen shared a class photo on Instagram "Look what I found," she wrote on her post "This I call a turning point one," she added

Sushmita Sen, in a throwback kinda mood, described her 17-year-old self as "not-so-confident, introvert, naive" in an Instagram post. Sushmita, who studied at New Delhi's Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute, took a trip down the memory lane and dug out a class photo from the early Nineties and had to had to share it with her Instafam. The photo appears to have been clicked just a year before Sushmita was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. "Good morning sweethearts! Look what I found! The class of 1992-1993. Standing in this line-up, the 17-year-old (not so confident, introvert, naive) me had no idea that, just in a matter of another year, my life would change forever, as would my choices and thereby my personality," the former beauty queen captioned her post.

Talking about her transition from a "naive 17-year-old" to representing India on the Miss Universe platform, Sushmita said: "This I call a turning point one that awaits us all at different times and in unique ways. Never doubt its existence, keep putting one step in front of the other... arrive you will! Gratitude and love to all my teachers and everyone in this picture for being such an integral part of my journey leading up to that empowering turning point! I love you guys!"

In the photo, school girl Sushmita can be seen posing with her classmates but it's really hard to tell which one is Sushmita Sen in the photo till you read the hint she's shared at the end of her caption. "Second row extreme right," she wrote.

In 1994, as Sushmita Sen won the Miss Universe pageant, Aishwarya Rai was crowned Miss India. Sushmita Sen became the first Indian to be crowned Miss Universe.

25 years later, speaking to Rajeev Masand on talk show Women We Love, Sushmita revealed her passport was misplaced just before she was about to leave for Miss Universe and the organisers asked Sushmita to participate in Miss World and let Aishwarya Rai, who was the first runner-up, go for the Miss Universe competition. "I told my father that I'm not going for anything else and if I can't go (for Miss Universe) then nobody else can," she said.

Sushmita Sen often trends for her loved up posts with boyfriend Rohman Shawl. Sushmita Sen has two daughters Renee and Alisah.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.