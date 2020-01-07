Rohman Shawl Couldn't Help But Miss Sushmita Sen At His Sister's Wedding Festivities

Rohman Shawl with Sushmita Sen. (courtesy rohmanshawl)

Rohman Shawl might be away from girlfriend Sushmita Sen but he has her heart and that clearly reflects on his latest Instagram entry. Rohman Shawl, who is currently busy with his sister's pre-wedding festivities of his sister, shared a picture from what appears to be her mehendi ceremony on her Instagram profile and he captioned it: "So this happened. I love you my beautiful sister."' Rohman tagged his to-be brother-in-law in the post and added, "Please take care of her like you always have."Rohman accompanied the post with the hashtags #blessings #love #forever #made4eachother and signed off the post by writing: "Sushmita Sen, you were missed. I love you."

As of now Sushmita Sen has not reacted to Rohman Shawl's post yet but we would love to seen her reaction to it. Meanwhile, take a look at Rohman's post here:

A few days ago, on Rohman Shawl's birthday, Sushmita Sen shared a lovely wish on her Instagram profile. She wrote an extensive note on her Instagram profile. She wrote: "Happy Birthday my Babush. God bless you with every abundance. A giver deserves to be given. I am so proud of the man you are and the dignity with which you love. You are my Rohmance with life, an answered prayer and the kindest gift from a loving God. You must know just how loved you are by your three angels... Today and always. To your health and divine happiness, Cheers birthday boy."

Check out the post here:

Sushmita Sen reportedly started dating Rohman in 2018. The couple frequently makes appearances on each other's Instagram profiles.

Sushmita Sen, a former Miss Universe, is best-known for her performances in films such as Biwi No 1, Samay and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya among others. On the professional front, she was last seen in Bengali film Nirbaak. Rohman Shawl is model, who has walked the ramp for several renowned designers.