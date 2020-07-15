'My Rooh Had No Idea I Was Shooting This': Sushmita Sen Posts Adorable Video Of 'Teacher' Rohman Shawl

Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen in a pic (courtesy sushmitasen47)

Actress Sushmita Sen got a little mischievous and decided to capture her boyfriend Rohman Shawl in a "teacher" mode and share it with her Instafam. The Aarya actress recently Instagrammed an adorable video, in which Rohman can be seen helping out Sushmita's daughter Alisah with her math problems. In the caption, Sushmita revealed that Rohman wasn't aware of being recorded: "Love is beyond calculations, for everything else there is math." I see this sight often between Teacher Rohman Shawl and student Alisah Sen (both amazing in mathematics)... it's always a heart opening experience! PS - My Rooh has no idea I was shooting this! #sharing #naughtyme #preciousthem #forevercherished #love #seriousclass. I love you guys!" read Sushmita Sen's post.

While Rohman is "amazing" in maths, geography is Sushmita's forte. In a subsequent video, Sushmita revealed she got caught while capturing Rohman giving geography lessons to Alisah's best friend: "This time I got caught! Besides, geography is best taught by me! Alexa (Alisah's best friend) decided to revise a chapter in geography with Rohman and well, the rest is history!"

Sushmita Sen's feed is studded with interesting videos about her daughter Alisah and Renee, and boyfriend Rohman Shawl, of course. "My rock, my love and my best friend... Thank you for holding my hand through it all," Sushmita captioned a video in which Rohman can be seen singing his heart out to Sushmita. Also, if you need some couple work-out inspiration, Sushmita's Instagram timeline is just the place to visit.

Sushmita Sen stars in the recently released web-series Aarya, which streams on Disney+Hotstar. Aarya marked Sushmita Sen's comeback project, which garnered positive reviews from critics and viewers alike. Bengali film Nirbaak remains Sushmita Sen's last movie.