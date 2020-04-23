Rohman Shawl's Post For 'Best Girlfriend Ever' Sushmita Sen Is Just Too Cute

Rohman Shawl shared this photo (courtesy rohmanshawl)

Highlights Rohman Shawl wrote a post for Sushmita Sen

He shared a picture of himself doing yoga

Sushmita also shared a video with Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's posts are getting cuter by the day. Seems like, Sushmita and Rohman are currently into playing chess. The adorable couple never fail to pain Instagram red with their loved up posts for each other. On Wednesday, Rohman Shawl shared a picture of him in a yoga position and wrote a super adorable caption for Sushmita Sen. In the picture, Rohman can be seen doing the Namaskar by foldinghis hands from under his legs. "Sushmita Sen, ab toh pairo k neeche se haath jod kar kehta hu, you are better at chess (folding my hands from under my leg and saying, you are better at chess)." Aww! Rohman also added the hashtags "best girlfriend ever," "love" and "maska" to his post. We can't wait to see Sushmita Sen's reaction to his post. Take a look:

Sushmita Sen shared a video on her Instagram profile where Rohman and Sushmita can be seen doing yoga together. "All grown up and yet nothing beats the comfort of the fetus pose!! Nothing calms the mind faster than going back to the source," read an excerpt from the caption shared by Sushmita Sen

Rohman Shawl, who is currently at home with girlfriend Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Alisah, keeps sharing loved up posts featuring the actress on his Instagram, profile. A few days back, Rohman wrote the sweetest caption for a picture featuring Sushmita. " Mujhe na, ishq hai tumse (I love you), Sushmita Sen," wrote Rohman.

On the work front, Sushmita was last seen in the Bengali film Nirbaak. The actress has not announced her upcoming projects yet.