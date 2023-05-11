ICYMI: Sushmita Sen And Ex-Boyfriend Rohman Shawl's Instagram Exchange

A throwback of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, on Thursday morning, posted a picture of herself with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl from a recent award show that they attended in Mumbai and she wrote in her caption, "Nice picture Rohman Shawl," adding a kiss emoji. A few hours later, Rohman re-posted the image on his Instagram story and he wrote, "Right back at you" along with a heart and a kiss emoji. They announced their break-up in 2021 and continue to make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles. They have also been spotted in the city together on several occasions.

See Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's Instagram exchange here:

Screenshot of Rohman Shawl's Instagram story

Last month, Sushmita Sen shared a video, in which she and Rohman Shawl can be seen working out and she captioned it, "Will is the only way. 36 days. Now allowed more training! I leave to shoot for Aarya in Jaipur shortly...And here are my loved ones, keeping me company and helping me get back in the zone! Kisses Alisah shona and Rohman Shawl. I love you guys." The video sparked Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl's dating rumours.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl started dating in 2018 and they announced their breakup in an Instagram post in 2021. The actress announced her and Rohman's break-up with a post, which read: "We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over... The love remains." She accompanied the post with the hashtags #nomorespeculations. She signed off the note with these words: "I love you guys."

Sushmita Sen is best-known for starring in movies like Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem. She made her acting comeback with the International Emmy-nominated series Aarya and also starred in the second installment of the show. She will next be seen in the third season of the series. She will also feature in a film titled Taali.

Rohman Shawl, a model, has walked the ramp for many top designers. He has also featured in several commercials. Sushmita Sen is a single mom to daughters Alisah and Renee. She adopted Renee in 2000 while Alisah joined the family in 2010. Renee made her acting debut with a short film.