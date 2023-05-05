Sushmita Sen Trains In Kalaripayattu For Aarya 3. Watch

Sushmita Sen in a still from a video. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen never fails to inspire us. Now, the actresshas shared a picture and a video from her preparation for Aarya 3. In the photo, we can see Sushmita Sen performing a martial art stance. Talking about the posture, the former Miss Universe said, “ I love the principles of martial arts. Subconsciously, I actually live by them. I cross my arms to denote, nothing can tempt me to offend…but defend I will…so help me God. I love you guys.” For the hashtags, she added, “#belief”, “#artofrestraint”, “#artofunleash,” and #duggadugga”. Fans have flooded the comments section with fire and red heart emojis. Sushmita Sen has been taking Kalaripayattu lessons for the upcoming season. Kalaripayattu is considered one of the oldest martial arts in the world. It includes lessons in using weapons like daggers, spears, and swords. The art form helps in mind and body coordination.

Sushmita Sen has also shared a video from the martial art session. In the video, the actress is seen performing a sword stance. Oh boy, she nails it like a pro. Sharing the video, Sushmita Sen wrote, “You are amazing Sunil Sir. Huge love and respect for you and the art of Kalaripayattu.” She added, “Here's to us and the preparation for Aarya 3.”

The shooting of Aarya 3 resumed last month. Sushmita Sen announced it on Instagram with a video post. In the clip, she is seen performing a martial art stance with two swords. Her caption read, “She's meaner. She's fearless. She's back. Aarya Season 3 resumes shoot. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3 Coming soon only on Disney+Hotstar”. Aarya 3 also stars Sikandar Kher in a key role.

Sushmita Sen has recently wrapped the shooting for her much-awaited web series Taali. She will play the role of transgender activist Shreegauri Sawant. Sharing the happy album on Instagram, she wrote, “ Finally, completed dubbing and promo shoot for our web series Taali. This beautiful team will be missed dearly…what a soulful journey it's been."

Taali will premiere on Voot.