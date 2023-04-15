Sushmita Sen On Resuming Aarya 3 Shoot After Recovering From Heart Attack: 'Back To Life'

Sushmita Sen shared this image. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Sushmita Sen is happy to be back in Jaipur where she will unleash her Aarya avatar one more time. The actor will resume the shoot of season 3 of the Disney Plus Hotstar series Aarya which came to a halt as Sushmita suffered cardiac arrest in February. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the actor hosted a live session for her fans and followers on her way to a Jaipur hotel by car. Sharing an inside detail of the flight, the former Miss Universe said, "I was seated next to Pankaj Udhas Sir in the flight. The energy this man has... I was shameless to ask him, Sir do line gaa dijiye (Sir, please sing a couple of lines) It makes me feel that I am surrounded by good people and good energy..."

Sharing the video, Sushmita captioned it, "Shubho Noboborsho. Here's to new beginnings with endless possibilities! I love you guys! #duggadugga #yourstruly"

The actor told that she received a warm welcome at the airport. She exchanged greetings with the people who joined the sessions. The actor also wished a very happy Bengali new year to all her viewers irrespective of their caste, creed and language.

"Back to life... It's good to be back", said Sushmita in all ecstasy. The actor also recited a Shayari as one of the viewers requested her. Sushmita is celebrated for her inspiring and positive attitude towards life. The actor repeatedly said during the live session that she felt blessed and privileged as her fans constantly sent her good wishes during her tough time.

Sushmita suffered a cardiac arrest in February and following that she has undergone angioplasty. The Aarya actor informed her fans through social media that she was diagnosed with a 95 per cent blockage in the main artery. Since then, the actor has been updating with her health details on Instagram.

In one of her live sessions, Sushmita requested the younger generation to get their hearts checked at regular intervals. Fans have always found the actor inspiring for her unconventional personal and professional choices.

Recently she was seen shopping with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl and younger daughter Alisah. They were also seen together in a work-out session.

Meanwhile, Sushmita completed the dubbing for Taali. The series is based on the life of transgender Shreegauri Sawant. She was one of the petitioners in the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) case of 2013, in connection with which the Supreme Court recognised a transgender person as the third gender.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)