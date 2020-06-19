Here's What Happened When Sushmita Sen's Boyfriend Rohman Shawl Visited Her On The Sets Of Aarya For The First Time

Rohman Shawl in a still from the video. (courtesy: rohmanshawl)

Rohman Shawl just shared an adorable post on his Instagram profile and revealed the backstory behind it. Rohman revealed that the video happens to be from his first visit to the sets of Aarya, which marks his girlfriend Sushmita Sen's comeback in the entertainment industry. He added that he was saving up the video for quite some time. He wrote: "I have wanted to share this video for months. Finally the time has come. Let me give you the back story of this video. It's from the first time that I went to the set of Aarya (they were shooting in Madh Island on this particular day). I have known Sush to be a certain way and I had no doubt that she will own the character of Aarya. So the first time I saw her perform, I realised how unaware I was of her true potential as an actor. I have seen you mould into Aarya, I have seen you grow as Aarya. I have seen you give your soul to Aarya and now I can finally say, I have seen you rule the world as Aarya."

In the video, we also got a glimpse of Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee. Check out the video here:

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been dating for about two years. Rohman frequently accompanies Sushmita and her daughters Renee and Alisah to family events. Rohman is a model, who has walked the ramp for top Indian designers.

Sushmita Sen, who makes her comeback in the Indian entertainment industry with with the web series Aarya, in a recent interview, told news agency PTI: "I don't think women today in India are 'bechari'. If you want a show in the present time, you can't make something regressive and I, for one, will not work in that scenario. I can't work in something that is regressive, I never will."

Aarya showcases Sushmita's journey from a doting mother to a fighter, after her husband is shot dead in broad daylight.The show also features Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Alexx ONell in pivotal roles.