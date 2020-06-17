Aarya: Sushmita Sen Shares BTS Pics With Co-Star Sikandar Kher

Sushmita Sen with Sikandar Kher. (courtesy: sushmitasen47)

Just a few days before the release of her upcoming show Aarya, Sushmita Sen, who plays the titular role, shared a few pictures along with her co-star Sikandar Kher. The former beauty queen accompanied her post with a caption that read, "An absolute natural both on and off camera. Intensity that speaks even when engulfed in silence. You rockstar, Sikandar Kher. Introducing Daulat in Aarya. A man of few words but when he speaks, you gotta listen. Super fun to work with. Love you Sikandar. All the best jaan meri."

Check out her post here:

Earlier, Sikandar Kher shared a picture from the sets of the show along with Sushmita and he captioned it, "This surely was a ride of a lifetime. Chomu forever. Sush....One of the best things about you is the way you laugh and make others laugh as well. Thank you for making this ride a comfortable one."

Aarya marks Sushmita Sen's comeback in the entertainment industry. Besides Sushmita and Sikandar Kher, the show also features Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Alexx ONell in pivotal roles.

In a recent interaction with news agency PTI, speaking of her role in Aarya, Sushmita Sen said, "By God's grace, I got the most incredible beautiful content, a fantastic platform, Hotstar+Disney For me, this culmination of everything coming together has been because I gave it time, I gave my everything to wait. I said I will sit at home but when I do something it has to be worth it. And I can proudly say it now."

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe in 1994. She made her Bollywood debut in the 1996 film Dastak. She has featured in films such as Biwi No 1, Do Knot Disturb, Main Hoon Na, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge and No Problem.

(With inputs from PTI)