'Ride Of A Lifetime,' Writes Sushmita Sen's Aarya Co-Star Sikandar Kher

Sushmita Sen's Aarya co-star Sikandar Kher shared a happy picture of himself along with the actress from the sets of the show and added an adorable caption with it. In his post, Sikandar wrote: "This surely was a ride of a lifetime. Chomu forever. Sush....One of the best things about you is the way you laugh and make others laugh as well. Thank you for making this ride a comfortable one." Aarya marks Sushmita Sen's comeback in the entertainment industry. Besides Sushmita and Sikandar Kher, the show also features Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Ankur Bhatia and Alexx ONell in pivotal roles.

Over the weekend, Sushmita Sen posted a behind-the-scenes video from a fun dance session on the sets of the show. In the video, the actress was seen dancing with the crew of show to the song Aankh Marey from Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's 2018 film Simmba.

In a recent interaction with news agency PTI, speaking of her role in Aarya, Sushmita Sen said, "By God's grace, I got the most incredible beautiful content, a fantastic platform, Hotstar+Disney For me, this culmination of everything coming together has been because I gave it time, I gave my everything to wait. I said I will sit at home but when I do something it has to be worth it. And I can proudly say it now."

Sikandar Kher, who made his Bollywood debut with Hansal Mehta's Woodstock Villa in 2008, has featured in films like Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Players, Aurangzeb and The Zoya Factor.

(With inputs from PTI)